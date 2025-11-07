Left Menu

Canadian Court Upholds Controversial Ostrich Cull Amid Avian Flu Concerns

Canada's highest court has permitted the culling of over 300 ostriches at a British Columbia farm, despite the owner's plea for mercy due to avian flu immunity. Critics, including former officials and activists, claim government overreach, highlighting ongoing controversy over public health measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2025 03:56 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 03:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a contentious decision, Canada's Supreme Court has given the green light to cull more than 300 ostriches at a farm in British Columbia, responding to avian flu concerns. Universal Ostrich Farms argued its birds were immune after surviving the initial infection in December 2024.

Despite demonstrations from supporters, including public health policy critics like Robert F. Kennedy Jr., federal health officials, accompanied by police, proceeded with the cull. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) insisted the cull is a standard safety measure for dealing with bird flu.

The decision has sparked debate, with farm co-owner Katie Pasitney decrying the loss as devastating. The CFIA remains firm, noting no evidence of scientific research supporting the farm's claims of studying ostrich antibodies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

