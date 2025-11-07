Systemic Racism in London's Met: Call for Cultural Overhaul

London's police chief, Mark Rowley, has acknowledged the necessity for cultural transformation within the force after a scathing report highlighted systemic racism. The report, authored by human resources expert Shereen Daniels, underlines racial harm affecting Black members within the Metropolitan Police and calls for significant reform.

According to Daniels, systemic racism is deeply rooted, not merely a perception. For nearly five decades, reviews have showcased the racial injustices faced by Black Londoners, officers, and staff within the Met. 'Anti-Blackness' is cited as a clear sign of organizational dysfunction, necessitating urgent and comprehensive changes for justice and safety.

Commissioner Rowley, since assuming his role in 2022, has pledged to purge the force of corruption. Recent controversies, including a BBC documentary exposing racist attitudes among officers, underscore the critical need for a cultural shift, demanding continued efforts and innovation for effective reform.

