Systemic Racism in London's Met: Call for Cultural Overhaul

A new report, "30 Patterns of Harm," highlights systemic racism within London's Metropolitan Police. Authored by Shereen Daniels, it reveals racial biases and the need for profound cultural change. Police Chief Mark Rowley vows to implement extensive reforms to address these deep-rooted issues.

Updated: 07-11-2025 05:34 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 05:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

London's police chief, Mark Rowley, has acknowledged the necessity for cultural transformation within the force after a scathing report highlighted systemic racism. The report, authored by human resources expert Shereen Daniels, underlines racial harm affecting Black members within the Metropolitan Police and calls for significant reform.

According to Daniels, systemic racism is deeply rooted, not merely a perception. For nearly five decades, reviews have showcased the racial injustices faced by Black Londoners, officers, and staff within the Met. 'Anti-Blackness' is cited as a clear sign of organizational dysfunction, necessitating urgent and comprehensive changes for justice and safety.

Commissioner Rowley, since assuming his role in 2022, has pledged to purge the force of corruption. Recent controversies, including a BBC documentary exposing racist attitudes among officers, underscore the critical need for a cultural shift, demanding continued efforts and innovation for effective reform.

(With inputs from agencies.)

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

