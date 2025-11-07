Left Menu

Supreme Court Upholds Trump-Era Passport Gender Policy

The Supreme Court allowed enforcement of a Trump administration policy restricting transgender and nonbinary individuals from choosing passport gender markers aligning with their gender identity. The court's conservative majority stated the policy is nondiscriminatory, despite dissenting liberal justices citing risks of violence and harassment for affected individuals.

In a significant decision, the Supreme Court has allowed the Trump administration to enforce a controversial policy that restricts transgender and nonbinary people from selecting passport gender markers that match their gender identity.

The ruling, celebrated by the administration, comes despite strong dissent from the court's liberal justices who argue the decision endangers the affected communities.

The policy, which is part of a broader effort to roll back transgender rights, reflects ongoing tensions between federal policy decisions and the rights of transgender individuals seeking recognition and safety.

