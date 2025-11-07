Supreme Court Upholds Trump-Era Passport Gender Policy

In a significant decision, the Supreme Court has allowed the Trump administration to enforce a controversial policy that restricts transgender and nonbinary people from selecting passport gender markers that match their gender identity.

The ruling, celebrated by the administration, comes despite strong dissent from the court's liberal justices who argue the decision endangers the affected communities.

The policy, which is part of a broader effort to roll back transgender rights, reflects ongoing tensions between federal policy decisions and the rights of transgender individuals seeking recognition and safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)