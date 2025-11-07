CBI Probes Suspicious Death of Former Punjab DGP's Son

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has officially registered a First Information Report (FIR) against former Punjab DGP Mohammad Mustafa, his wife Razia Sultana, and several others. This development follows the suspicious death of their 35-year-old son, Aqil Akhter, in Panchkula, Haryana, on October 16, as confirmed by officials.

According to the FIR filed on November 6, tensions within the family were evident prior to Aqil Akhter's untimely demise. Allegations suggest that Aqil was aware of illicit relations between his wife and his father, which he disclosed in a video on social media. He also accused his entire family, including his mother and sister, of plotting against him.

The case initially initiated by the Panchkula police has now been transferred to the CBI by the Haryana government. The agency has invoked sections related to murder and criminal conspiracy against Mustafa, Sultana, and other family members, seeking a thorough investigation into the matter.

