Left Menu

CBI Probes Suspicious Death of Former Punjab DGP's Son

The CBI has filed an FIR against former Punjab DGP Mohammad Mustafa, his wife Razia Sultana, and others regarding the controversial death of their son, Aqil Akhter, in Panchkula. Allegations include murder and criminal conspiracy linked to family disputes and alleged illicit relations, as detailed by a CBI spokesperson.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2025 06:45 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 06:45 IST
CBI Probes Suspicious Death of Former Punjab DGP's Son
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has officially registered a First Information Report (FIR) against former Punjab DGP Mohammad Mustafa, his wife Razia Sultana, and several others. This development follows the suspicious death of their 35-year-old son, Aqil Akhter, in Panchkula, Haryana, on October 16, as confirmed by officials.

According to the FIR filed on November 6, tensions within the family were evident prior to Aqil Akhter's untimely demise. Allegations suggest that Aqil was aware of illicit relations between his wife and his father, which he disclosed in a video on social media. He also accused his entire family, including his mother and sister, of plotting against him.

The case initially initiated by the Panchkula police has now been transferred to the CBI by the Haryana government. The agency has invoked sections related to murder and criminal conspiracy against Mustafa, Sultana, and other family members, seeking a thorough investigation into the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN Lifts Sanctions on Syrian Leaders Amidst Diplomatic Shift

UN Lifts Sanctions on Syrian Leaders Amidst Diplomatic Shift

 Global
2
Typhoon Kalmaegi: Destruction in Vietnam and the Philippines

Typhoon Kalmaegi: Destruction in Vietnam and the Philippines

 Vietnam
3
Trump Courts Central Asia in Quest for Rare Earth Elements

Trump Courts Central Asia in Quest for Rare Earth Elements

 United States
4
Kazakhstan's Entry into Abraham Accords: A New Chapter in Diplomatic Alliances

Kazakhstan's Entry into Abraham Accords: A New Chapter in Diplomatic Allianc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025