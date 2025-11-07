New Appointments and Key Promotion Announced to Charities Registration Board

The Government has announced two new appointments and a key promotion to the Charities Registration Board, marking a significant step toward strengthening governance, transparency, and regulatory decision-making across New Zealand’s charitable sector.

Community and Voluntary Sector Minister Louise Upston confirmed the appointment of Julie Hardaker and Leighton Evans as new members of the Board, alongside the promotion of Jane Wrightson to Chair. The appointments are designed to ensure the Board maintains a strong balance of legal, governance, and community expertise, enabling it to handle increasingly complex issues in the charitable landscape.

“I would like to welcome the new members joining the Charities Registration Board,” Ms Upston said. “They bring excellent legal and regulatory expertise in the administration of trusts, foundations, and other philanthropic entities, as well as strong governance and executive experience.”

The Minister also congratulated Jane Wrightson on her elevation to Chair, succeeding Gwendoline Keel, who has completed her term. “Jane’s promotion reflects her leadership and deep understanding of the Board’s responsibilities. She has extensive experience in statutory decision-making and brings a balanced, principled approach to resolving complex legal and policy challenges,” Ms Upston said.

In acknowledging the departing members, Ms Upston expressed gratitude to Gwendoline Keel and Roger Miller for their service. “Their contribution to the Board and to New Zealand’s wider charitable sector has been invaluable,” she added.

Strengthening Governance and Decision-Making

The Charities Registration Board is an independent statutory body responsible for overseeing the registration and deregistration of charitable entities in New Zealand. It ensures that charities operate within legal frameworks and uphold the trust of donors and communities. There are currently more than 28,000 registered charities across the country, reflecting the vital role the sector plays in social welfare, health, education, and community development.

Ms Upston said the appointments will enhance the Board’s ability to make balanced and timely decisions. “The new members bring a wealth of experience in legal interpretation, governance, and evidence-based decision-making. Their insights will help the Board maintain its integrity and consistency in dealing with complex regulatory matters.”

Profiles of the Appointees

Julie Hardaker, a respected lawyer and company director, brings substantial expertise in regulatory and legal frameworks. Her career has spanned both governance and law, with a strong focus on evidence-based decision-making in legal, quasi-judicial, and compliance environments. Her understanding of how legal and regulatory systems support the effective functioning of the charitable sector is expected to be a major asset to the Board.

Leighton Evans, currently the Chief Executive of the Rata Foundation, offers deep knowledge of governance and executive decision-making. His experience in managing philanthropic initiatives gives him a grounded understanding of the challenges and opportunities within the charitable landscape. Mr Evans also serves as a Justice of the Peace, where he has gained valuable experience interpreting regulations and making impartial decisions in judicial contexts, including the Traffic Court. His commitment to fair, bias-free decision-making aligns with the principles that underpin the Board’s work.

Jane Wrightson, who joined the Board in 2025, has extensive experience in quasi-judicial and statutory roles. Her promotion to Chair recognizes her ability to manage complex governance issues and apply principled reasoning to multifaceted problems. Wrightson is well-known for her balanced approach, which combines practicality with a strong adherence to legal frameworks — qualities that will guide the Board in addressing both current and emerging challenges in the charitable sector.

A Continued Commitment to Transparency

Minister Upston reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to supporting an effective and trusted charitable ecosystem. “The Charities Registration Board plays a vital role in maintaining the credibility of the charitable sector. Its decisions have a direct impact on the confidence of donors, volunteers, and the wider public,” she said.

“With these appointments, the Board is well-positioned to meet its responsibilities with integrity, fairness, and professionalism. I look forward to working with the new members as they begin their terms.”

The new appointments take effect immediately, ensuring that the Charities Registration Board continues to operate with strong leadership and expertise as it oversees one of New Zealand’s most vital sectors.