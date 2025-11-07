Supreme Court to Hear Plea for Independent Air India Crash Investigation

The father of the Air India pilot involved in the fatal June crash that claimed 260 lives has petitioned the Indian Supreme Court for an independent investigation. This comes after a preliminary report did not implicate the pilot in the incident.

The crash occurred when the plane's fuel engine switches flipped from run to cutoff shortly after takeoff, according to an interim report released by India's air accident investigating agency earlier this year.

On Friday, the Supreme Court indicated it would hear the plea for a probe exploring causes beyond pilot action on November 10.

