Supreme Court to Hear Plea for Independent Air India Crash Investigation
The Indian Supreme Court will review a plea for an independent investigation into the fatal Air India crash of June that killed 260 people. The pilot's father is pursuing a probe that considers factors beyond pilot error, especially after preliminary reports cleared pilot wrongdoing.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2025 11:55 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 11:55 IST
The father of the Air India pilot involved in the fatal June crash that claimed 260 lives has petitioned the Indian Supreme Court for an independent investigation. This comes after a preliminary report did not implicate the pilot in the incident.
The crash occurred when the plane's fuel engine switches flipped from run to cutoff shortly after takeoff, according to an interim report released by India's air accident investigating agency earlier this year.
On Friday, the Supreme Court indicated it would hear the plea for a probe exploring causes beyond pilot action on November 10.
(With inputs from agencies.)
