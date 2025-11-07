Left Menu

Supreme Court to Hear Plea for Independent Air India Crash Investigation

The Indian Supreme Court will review a plea for an independent investigation into the fatal Air India crash of June that killed 260 people. The pilot's father is pursuing a probe that considers factors beyond pilot error, especially after preliminary reports cleared pilot wrongdoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2025 11:55 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 11:55 IST
Supreme Court to Hear Plea for Independent Air India Crash Investigation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The father of the Air India pilot involved in the fatal June crash that claimed 260 lives has petitioned the Indian Supreme Court for an independent investigation. This comes after a preliminary report did not implicate the pilot in the incident.

The crash occurred when the plane's fuel engine switches flipped from run to cutoff shortly after takeoff, according to an interim report released by India's air accident investigating agency earlier this year.

On Friday, the Supreme Court indicated it would hear the plea for a probe exploring causes beyond pilot action on November 10.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Safe Childhood India: A Mission for Empowerment and Protection

Safe Childhood India: A Mission for Empowerment and Protection

 United States
2
Bihar Elections: VIP's Mukesh Sahani Criticizes NDA Over Voting Turnout Claims

Bihar Elections: VIP's Mukesh Sahani Criticizes NDA Over Voting Turnout Clai...

 India
3
Drone Disruptions: Belgium's Airports Targeted by Unidentified Aerial Vehicles

Drone Disruptions: Belgium's Airports Targeted by Unidentified Aerial Vehicl...

 Global
4
NVT Quality Lifestyle: Luxury Housing Expansion in Bengaluru

NVT Quality Lifestyle: Luxury Housing Expansion in Bengaluru

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025