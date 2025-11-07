Left Menu

Maharashtra Minister Vows Action on Pune Crime Spike

Maharashtra Minister Chandrakant Patil met with Pune police to discuss the surge in crime, urging officers to gather data on criminals and illegal properties. He promised to involve the Enforcement Directorate for further action, amid rising incidents including a gangster-linked shooting and a teenager's fatal stabbing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 07-11-2025 14:06 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 14:06 IST
Maharashtra Minister Vows Action on Pune Crime Spike
Chandrakant Patil
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Minister Chandrakant Patil convened a pivotal meeting with Pune's police commissioner to tackle the escalating crime rate in the city. Patil emphasized the necessity for police to compile data on criminal activities and their assets for potential action from the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Joining the minister in this crucial discussion was BJP MP Murlidhar Mohol, alongside Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar. The meeting follows a spate of recent incidents aiming to shift the perception of Pune, particularly drawing concern over a gangster-related shooting and a teenager's murder in Kothrud.

Patil assured the public and officials of his distance from any criminal affiliations, addressing rumors with clarity. He stated unequivocally that police should remain vigilant against anyone misusing his name or image to evade justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Emerging Market Shifts: A Week of Risks and Rate Reactions

Emerging Market Shifts: A Week of Risks and Rate Reactions

 Global
2
Major MDMA Drug Bust in Rajasthan

Major MDMA Drug Bust in Rajasthan

 India
3
NTPC Green Energy's Bold Rs 1,500 Crore Debt Venture

NTPC Green Energy's Bold Rs 1,500 Crore Debt Venture

 India
4
DeepSeek: The Rising 'Little Dragon' Challenging AI's Bounds

DeepSeek: The Rising 'Little Dragon' Challenging AI's Bounds

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025