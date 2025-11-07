Maharashtra Minister Vows Action on Pune Crime Spike

Maharashtra Minister Chandrakant Patil convened a pivotal meeting with Pune's police commissioner to tackle the escalating crime rate in the city. Patil emphasized the necessity for police to compile data on criminal activities and their assets for potential action from the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Joining the minister in this crucial discussion was BJP MP Murlidhar Mohol, alongside Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar. The meeting follows a spate of recent incidents aiming to shift the perception of Pune, particularly drawing concern over a gangster-related shooting and a teenager's murder in Kothrud.

Patil assured the public and officials of his distance from any criminal affiliations, addressing rumors with clarity. He stated unequivocally that police should remain vigilant against anyone misusing his name or image to evade justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)