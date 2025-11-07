Delhi High Court Considers Furlough Plea in Historical Riots Case

The Delhi High Court on Friday requested a response from the Delhi government concerning a petition by former Congress councillor Balwan Khokhar. Khokhar, convicted and given a life sentence in relation to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, seeks furlough to rebuild his social connections.

Justice Ravinder Dudeja issued a notice to the government and jail authorities, calling for a status report before the next hearing. The court has listed further proceedings for November 17 and accepted Khokhar's request for an expedited hearing initially scheduled for December 16.

Khokhar challenges a September 4 rejection of his furlough application, citing potential threats to public peace. He requests a 21-day release for social reintegration. Convicted in 2013, Khokhar's appeal against his conviction is pending before the Supreme Court, while former Congress leader Sajjan Kumar was acquitted.

(With inputs from agencies.)