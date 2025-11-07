Left Menu

Delhi High Court Considers Furlough Plea in Historical Riots Case

The Delhi High Court seeks a response from the state government on Balwan Khokhar's plea for release on furlough to reconnect with societal ties. Convicted in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case, Khokhar's request challenges his furlough denial on public safety grounds. The case will be heard on November 17.

The Delhi High Court on Friday requested a response from the Delhi government concerning a petition by former Congress councillor Balwan Khokhar. Khokhar, convicted and given a life sentence in relation to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, seeks furlough to rebuild his social connections.

Justice Ravinder Dudeja issued a notice to the government and jail authorities, calling for a status report before the next hearing. The court has listed further proceedings for November 17 and accepted Khokhar's request for an expedited hearing initially scheduled for December 16.

Khokhar challenges a September 4 rejection of his furlough application, citing potential threats to public peace. He requests a 21-day release for social reintegration. Convicted in 2013, Khokhar's appeal against his conviction is pending before the Supreme Court, while former Congress leader Sajjan Kumar was acquitted.

