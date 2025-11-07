Drury Metropolitan Centre Fast-Tracked, Set to Boost Auckland Growth by $1.45B

In a significant win for Auckland’s southern growth corridor, New Zealand’s Infrastructure Minister Chris Bishop has officially welcomed the fast-track approval of the transformative Drury Metropolitan Centre development project. Spanning 53 hectares in South Auckland, the project is spearheaded by Kiwi Property Holdings, and represents a cornerstone in the government’s ongoing efforts to streamline infrastructure delivery, boost housing supply, and create jobs.

Approved by an expert panel under New Zealand’s fast-track process, the Drury Metropolitan Centre development is expected to inject $1.45 billion into the Auckland economy over the next 11 years, while supporting 3,420 full-time direct jobs in construction and associated services.

A Mixed-Use Hub Designed for the Future

Located in the high-growth area of Drury—part of New Zealand’s strategic “Golden Triangle” of Auckland, Hamilton, and Tauranga—the project is designed to be a major metropolitan hub. It includes:

56,000 m² of retail space

10,000 m² of commercial office space

2,000 m² allocated for community activities

Land set aside for future residential development

The project is expected to provide a vital mix of housing, business, and community infrastructure, supporting long-term population growth in South Auckland, which is projected to continue rising rapidly over the next decade.

“This is great news for jobs and growth in this fast-growing part of Auckland,” said Minister Bishop. “The Drury Metropolitan Centre will be a catalyst for regional economic transformation, bringing in billions of dollars and thousands of jobs.”

Government Infrastructure Investments Bolster the Project

The fast-track approval comes alongside significant government investment in transportation infrastructure in and around Drury. Key projects include:

New train stations at Drury, Ngākoroa, Paerātā, and electrification of the railway line to Pukekohe , creating a more sustainable and connected southern rail network.

Papakura to Drury motorway upgrades , including additional lanes on State Highway 1 (SH1) , interchange improvements at Drury, and bus-priority features .

Waihoehoe Road and State Highway 22 (SH22) Corridor upgrades to improve local connectivity and support new residential and commercial hubs.

“We’re making the infrastructure investments needed to unlock South Auckland’s potential,” said Bishop. “This is about enabling growth in one of the country’s most dynamic regions.”

Fast-Track Process Delivers for Economic Development

The Drury Metropolitan Centre is the fifth major project to receive Fast Track approval in 2025, following key developments such as:

Maitahi Village in Nelson

Milldale Development in Auckland

Port of Auckland expansion

Tekapo A and B hydro scheme reconsenting

The government is confident that the Fast-track Approvals Act—and the upcoming Fast-track Approvals Amendment Bill, which had its first reading in Parliament this week—will enable even greater efficiency in delivering critical infrastructure and housing projects.

“Fast-track is delivering – it’s helping address our infrastructure deficit, it’s boosting housing supply, and it will create jobs and growth into the future,” Bishop added.

The Drury Metropolitan Centre is also aligned with broader urban development goals, including:

Walkable and transit-connected mixed-use hubs

Climate-resilient infrastructure and urban design

Access to jobs, education, and public services

Next Steps and Community Impact

As work begins on the first consolidated stages of the Drury Metropolitan Centre, Kiwi Property and government partners will engage with stakeholders to ensure that community needs are met, infrastructure keeps pace with development, and public amenities and green spaces are incorporated into the master plan.

The development is seen as a pivotal piece of the Auckland Unitary Plan and the Drury-Ōpaheke Structure Plan, both of which envision Drury as a future metropolitan hub supporting tens of thousands of new residents.

