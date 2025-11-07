Left Menu

Major MDMA Drug Bust in Rajasthan

Rajasthan police seized 4.6 kg of MDMA powder worth crores in the international market. Superintendent Manish Tripathi announced the confiscation after a car from Neemuch was searched. The driver, Ankit Singh Sisodia from Madhya Pradesh, was arrested. MDMA is a popular synthetic party drug among youth.

In a significant operation, police in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh district seized a substantial 4.6 kg of MDMA powder, valued at several crores in the international market, as announced by officials on Friday.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Manish Tripathi revealed that the contraband was discovered during a routine vehicle search coming from Neemuch. The law enforcement team uncovered four plastic packets containing the synthetic drug in the vehicle.

The driver, Ankit Singh Sisodia, aged 30 and hailing from Anand Vihar in Mandsaur district, Madhya Pradesh, was promptly arrested. SP Tripathi outlined that MDMA, a synthetic party drug widely used by the youth, fetches thousands per gram in illegal markets.

