Russia Ready to Back Venezuela Amid Regional Tensions

Russia has announced its readiness to assist Venezuela in response to rising regional tensions, according to Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova. The announcement came following a request for military support from Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

Maduro's request to Moscow includes aid for repairing Russian-made Sukhoi fighter jets, upgrading radar systems, and delivering missile systems. This appeal is part of a strategy to counter what Venezuela perceives as growing military threats from the United States.

In recent months, the United States has increased its military presence in the Caribbean, prompting Caracas to seek Russian assistance. Moscow emphasizes the importance of avoiding escalation in the region, aiming to provide support while maintaining peace.

