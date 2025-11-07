Left Menu

Russia Ready to Back Venezuela Amid Regional Tensions

Russia has expressed readiness to assist Venezuela with military support as tensions rise in the region. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro seeks aid from Moscow for jet repairs, radar upgrades, and missile deliveries in response to perceived threats from increased U.S. military presence in the Caribbean.

Russia Ready to Back Venezuela Amid Regional Tensions
Russia has announced its readiness to assist Venezuela in response to rising regional tensions, according to Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova. The announcement came following a request for military support from Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

Maduro's request to Moscow includes aid for repairing Russian-made Sukhoi fighter jets, upgrading radar systems, and delivering missile systems. This appeal is part of a strategy to counter what Venezuela perceives as growing military threats from the United States.

In recent months, the United States has increased its military presence in the Caribbean, prompting Caracas to seek Russian assistance. Moscow emphasizes the importance of avoiding escalation in the region, aiming to provide support while maintaining peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

