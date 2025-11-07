Left Menu

Kremlin Calls for Respect of Lukoil's Global Interests Amid U.S. Sanctions

The Kremlin insists that the international interests of Russian oil major Lukoil should be respected, following Gunvor's withdrawal from a deal due to U.S. sanctions. The U.S. Treasury criticized Gunvor as a Russian 'puppet', complicating Lukoil's global asset sales amidst geopolitical tensions over Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2025 16:14 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 16:14 IST
Kremlin Calls for Respect of Lukoil's Global Interests Amid U.S. Sanctions

The Kremlin has emphasized the need for respecting the international interests of Russian oil major Lukoil. This statement follows Swiss commodity trader Gunvor retracting its proposal to acquire Lukoil's foreign assets.

The withdrawal by Gunvor comes on the heels of the U.S. Treasury labeling it a 'puppet' of Russia and expressing objections to the deal. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov characterized the matter as a commercial one, implicating the impact of illegal U.S. sanctions on Moscow. He insisted on the importance of protecting Lukoil's global interests.

Peskov remarked, 'We believe that all legitimate interests of a major international company, including a Russian one like Lukoil, in terms of international trade and economic relations, must be respected.' Lukoil had been compelled to divest its foreign assets following U.S. sanctions imposed alongside those on Rosneft, aiming to leverage Russia into negotiations over the conflict in Ukraine. Lukoil holds operations in several countries, including Iraq, Finland, and Switzerland, in addition to significant assets in post-Soviet nations like Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Azerbaijan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senores Pharmaceuticals Thrives with Record Growth in Latest Quarter

Senores Pharmaceuticals Thrives with Record Growth in Latest Quarter

 India
2
World Premier Squash: Revolutionizing the Court Game with Innovation and Spectacle

World Premier Squash: Revolutionizing the Court Game with Innovation and Spe...

 India
3
Turkey's Path to Peace: A Law for PKK Reintegration

Turkey's Path to Peace: A Law for PKK Reintegration

 Global
4
Nalco's Profits Surge: Ambitious Expansion Ahead

Nalco's Profits Surge: Ambitious Expansion Ahead

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025