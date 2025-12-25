Left Menu

Ukrainian Military Strikes Major Russian Oil Refinery

In a significant military strike, the Ukrainian forces targeted and hit the Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery in Russia's Rostov region using Storm Shadow missiles. The refinery is a crucial supplier of oil products and plays a strategic role in providing resources to Russian troops stationed in the southern area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 25-12-2025 17:54 IST | Created: 25-12-2025 17:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

The Ukrainian military launched a precise strike against the Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery, a key facility situated in Russia's Rostov region, employing Storm Shadow missiles. Multiple explosions were reported following the attack, highlighting the strike's effectiveness.

The Ukrainian General Staff released a statement on the Telegram app confirming the refinery's role as a major oil products supplier in southern Russia. The facility is notably involved in supplying critical resources to Russian military forces in the region.

This development marks a significant escalation in tensions, as the targeted refinery's operations are crucial not only to regional economic interests but also to Russia's military logistics in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

