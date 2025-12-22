Left Menu

Ukrainian Strike Targets Russian Oil Terminal, Ignites Blaze

Ukraine's military targeted a Tamanneftegaz oil terminal in the Krasnodar region of Russia, causing explosions and a fire. The attack, reported by the Ukrainian General Staff, struck a part of Russia's energy infrastructure that supports the financing and logistics of Russian troops engaged in the conflict in Ukraine.

In a strategic move, Ukraine's military struck the Tamanneftegaz oil terminal in Russia's Krasnodar region overnight, leading to both explosions and a subsequent fire. The Ukrainian General Staff confirmed the operation in a statement on Monday.

The targeted facility forms a critical part of Russia's energy infrastructure, which is instrumental in supporting the country's financial and logistical backing for its troops involved in the ongoing Ukraine conflict.

This attack underscores the ongoing military and geopolitical tensions as Ukraine continues its efforts to undermine Russia's military resources. The incident is a reminder of the volatile nature of the regional conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

