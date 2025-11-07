Film Fraternity's Dark Lens: Sameer Thahir's Cannabis Case

The Kerala Excise Department has officially charged individuals in a notable drug case involving 1.6 grams of hybrid cannabis found at cinematographer Sameer Thahir's apartment. The department revealed details on Friday.

Among those implicated in the case are acclaimed Malayalam film directors Khalid Rahman, Ashraf Hamza, and their friend, Shali Muhammed. The charge sheet was submitted to an Additional District Sessions Court in Kochi this past Thursday.

Authorities stated that narcotics were knowingly used in Thahir's residence. They are in pursuit of the drug supplier, who is unnamed but allegedly goes by the name Naveen from Kozhikode. Although arrests have been made, complications in identifying the intermediary remain.

(With inputs from agencies.)