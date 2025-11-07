Left Menu

Film Fraternity's Dark Lens: Sameer Thahir's Cannabis Case

The Kerala Excise Department has submitted a charge sheet in a drug case involving 1.6 grams of hybrid cannabis linked to cinematographer and director Sameer Thahir. Filmmakers Khalid Rahman and Ashraf Hamza, along with a friend, are implicated. The supplier remains unidentified, while arrests have been made.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 07-11-2025 16:23 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 16:23 IST
Film Fraternity's Dark Lens: Sameer Thahir's Cannabis Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala Excise Department has officially charged individuals in a notable drug case involving 1.6 grams of hybrid cannabis found at cinematographer Sameer Thahir's apartment. The department revealed details on Friday.

Among those implicated in the case are acclaimed Malayalam film directors Khalid Rahman, Ashraf Hamza, and their friend, Shali Muhammed. The charge sheet was submitted to an Additional District Sessions Court in Kochi this past Thursday.

Authorities stated that narcotics were knowingly used in Thahir's residence. They are in pursuit of the drug supplier, who is unnamed but allegedly goes by the name Naveen from Kozhikode. Although arrests have been made, complications in identifying the intermediary remain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senores Pharmaceuticals Thrives with Record Growth in Latest Quarter

Senores Pharmaceuticals Thrives with Record Growth in Latest Quarter

 India
2
World Premier Squash: Revolutionizing the Court Game with Innovation and Spectacle

World Premier Squash: Revolutionizing the Court Game with Innovation and Spe...

 India
3
Turkey's Path to Peace: A Law for PKK Reintegration

Turkey's Path to Peace: A Law for PKK Reintegration

 Global
4
Nalco's Profits Surge: Ambitious Expansion Ahead

Nalco's Profits Surge: Ambitious Expansion Ahead

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025