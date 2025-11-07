Urban Mobility India Conference 2025 Inaugurated, Focuses on Development-Mobility Nexus

The 18th edition of the Urban Mobility India (UMI) Conference & Exhibition 2025 was inaugurated on 7th November 2025 in Gurugram, Haryana by Shri Manohar Lal, Hon’ble Union Minister for Housing & Urban Affairs and Power. Organized under the theme "Urban Development and Mobility Nexus", this three-day landmark event brings together over 1,600 professionals, experts, and policymakers to reimagine the future of urban transport in India through innovation, sustainability, and equity.

Dignitaries and Participation

The inauguration was attended by a host of senior dignitaries and decision-makers including:

Shri Tokhan Sahu, Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs

Shri Srinivas Katikithala, Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA)

Dr. Raja Sekhar Vundru, Additional Chief Secretary (Transport), Government of Haryana

Dr. Chander Shekhar Khare, Managing Director, Gurugram Metro Rail Limited (GMRL)

Apart from central and state government officials, the event saw the participation of Managing Directors of Metro Rail Corporations, heads of transport undertakings, urban mobility researchers, international experts, and representatives from academic institutions and private organizations.

The event is jointly organized by MoHUA, the Government of Haryana, the Institute of Urban Transport (India), and GMRL, emphasizing multi-level cooperation in shaping urban transport systems.

Thematic Focus: Urban Development and Mobility Nexus

This year’s edition delves deep into the interdependent relationship between urban planning and mobility systems. The theme aims to explore how these two sectors, when aligned effectively, can:

Drive economic growth

Promote environmental sustainability

Ensure social equity

Enhance public health and quality of life

The agenda includes plenary sessions, technical presentations, and panel discussions covering cutting-edge technologies, integrated mobility planning, and policy frameworks to make Indian cities future-ready.

Key Announcements and Highlights

In his inaugural address, Union Minister Shri Manohar Lal celebrated the 150th anniversary of the national song ‘Vande Mataram’, and praised the role of the UMI Conference in shaping India’s urban mobility landscape. He made several significant announcements and observations:

Expanding India's Metro Network

India now boasts nearly 1,100 km of operational metro rail, becoming the third-largest metro network globally.

The country is set to surpass its current position to become the second-largest metro system in the near future.

PM e-Bus Sewa and Electric Mobility

Shri Manohar Lal announced the deployment of 10,000 electric buses in smaller cities under the PM e-Bus Sewa initiative.

Gurugram alone will receive 100 e-buses, signaling a targeted push for cleaner public transportation.

Enhancing Last-Mile Connectivity

Acknowledging the challenge of inadequate last-mile options, the Minister reaffirmed that MoHUA will collaborate with States to implement sustainable last-mile solutions to boost metro ridership.

Role of Delhi Metro International Limited (DMIL)

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), through its subsidiary DMIL, will serve as the nodal agency for consultancy, project execution, and management services for metro projects in India and abroad.

Another DMRC subsidiary will act as the national nodal organization for planning, coordination, and management of Mass Rapid Transit Systems (MRTS).

Future of Urban Transit

The Minister revealed that RRTS-like transport systems will be developed in other major Indian cities, extending rapid and reliable commuting options across urban India.

Ministerial and Policy Insights

Minister of State Shri Tokhan Sahu emphasized that mobility is not just a transport function but a key enabler of economic development and social transformation. He pointed to the role of:

Transit Oriented Development (TOD), which encourages walkable neighborhoods around transit hubs

National Common Mobility Card (NCMC), which promotes seamless intermodal travel across cities

Secretary Srinivas Katikithala, MoHUA, stressed the imperative of integrated urban development and mobility planning for improving urban sustainability and liveability.

Sustainable Mobility in Action

A unique highlight of the event was the inauguration of the UMI Exhibition by Shri Manohar Lal. The exhibition showcased the latest technologies and solutions in sustainable urban mobility. He also took a ride in a retrofitted electric auto, converted from CNG, exemplifying India’s strides in innovation and green transport.

This demonstration underlined the importance of retrofitting existing fleets, expanding the ecosystem of clean vehicles, and promoting inclusive mobility solutions.

The UMI Conference 2025 stands as a critical convergence point for ideas, innovations, and policy commitments, enabling stakeholders to collaboratively craft India’s urban mobility future. The government’s vision, as articulated by its top leaders, is clear—to create resilient, inclusive, and smart transport systems that align with the broader goals of climate action, economic progress, and citizen well-being.