Amit Shah Launches ‘Vande Mataram 150’ Campaign to Reignite National Spirit

In a momentous tribute to India’s cultural and patriotic legacy, Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Shri Amit Shah, addressed a grand celebration in Patna, Bihar, marking the 150th anniversary of the national song ‘Vande Mataram’. The commemorative event, held with great fervor, brought together senior leaders, scholars, and citizens to honor a symbol of India’s unity, nationalism, and freedom.

The event was also graced by Union Education Minister Shri Dharmendra Pradhan and other distinguished dignitaries, reflecting the national significance of the occasion.

Honoring Bankim Chandra’s Timeless Contribution

In his keynote address, Shri Amit Shah paid homage to Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, the legendary literary figure and freedom fighter who penned Vande Mataram on this day in 1875. Calling it a "day of awakening Indian consciousness," Shri Shah emphasized that this iconic song served as a mantra of national resurgence—a rallying cry that united India during its long and arduous freedom struggle.

Shri Shah underscored that Vande Mataram, originally part of the revolutionary novel Anandamath, transcended literature to become a symbol of India’s cultural nationalism, binding millions across regions, languages, and castes under a single emotional and ideological banner.

Launch of a Yearlong Campaign to Reawaken National Spirit

In a powerful gesture, Shri Amit Shah led the collective recitation of the Swadeshi pledge, urging citizens to imbibe the spirit of self-reliance and national pride. He formally launched the #VandeMataram150 campaign, which will unfold over the next year in both physical and digital formats. The initiative aims to mobilize citizens from all walks of life in a collective rediscovery of India’s civilizational values and cultural ethos.

Key features of the campaign include:

A nationwide call to write ‘Vande Mataram’ in all Indian languages

Social media engagement to encourage artistic and literary expressions inspired by the song

Public events, educational seminars, and cultural exhibitions

Revival of Swadeshi-oriented initiatives to promote indigenous industries and enterprises

The campaign seeks to turn the 150th anniversary into a movement of national awakening, with strong grassroots participation, especially among the youth.

A Song That Inspired a Nation

Recalling the impact of Vande Mataram during the freedom movement, Shri Shah shared several poignant historical moments:

The collective singing of the song by the Indian hockey team at the 1936 Berlin Olympics, which resonated as an assertion of national identity on the global stage

The performance of the full version of the song on August 15, 1947, by Pandit Omkarnath Thakur, at the request of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, moments after India attained independence

The official recognition of Vande Mataram as the national song on January 24, 1950, by the Constituent Assembly under the leadership of Dr. Rajendra Prasad

Shri Shah said that these moments reflect how deeply the song is intertwined with India’s struggle, sacrifice, and soul.

From Cultural Symbolism to National Resolve

Linking the past to the future, Shri Amit Shah said that under Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s visionary leadership, India has made tremendous strides over the past 11 years in realizing the dreams of the freedom fighters. He urged the nation to consider the period from 2025 to 2047—India’s centenary of independence—as a "Kartavya Kaal" (Era of Duty).

According to Shri Shah, the mantra of Vande Mataram is more than just a slogan—it is an ideological framework that sees India not merely as geography, but as a sacred idea and shared civilizational heritage. He emphasized that the Bharatiya Janata Party's philosophy of cultural nationalism is rooted in this very song, which has inspired countless revolutionaries to embrace martyrdom with Vande Mataram on their lips.

Swadeshi as a National Priority

Shri Shah stressed that Swadeshi (self-reliance) is the cornerstone of a truly independent India. He stated that on this historic occasion, the government and the people together must resolve to promote indigenous products, technologies, and industries, making India economically self-sufficient and globally competitive.

He noted that the celebration of Vande Mataram is inseparable from the ideals of Swadeshi, and encouraged people to make conscious choices in their consumption, education, and investment patterns that prioritize Indian innovation and craftsmanship.

National Celebrations and PM Modi’s Participation

Across the country, numerous celebrations are being held by political parties, civil society organizations, and cultural institutions, all contributing to the festival of national reawakening. In Delhi, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi participated in a collective singing of Vande Mataram, reinforcing the message of unity and patriotism.

Shri Shah concluded his speech with an impassioned appeal to citizens to dedicate themselves to Bharat Mata, and to take forward the ideals encapsulated in Vande Mataram to build a great and self-reliant India by 2047.