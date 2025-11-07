Left Menu

Calcutta High Court Grants Bail to HIV-Positive Lifelong Prisoner Pending Appeal

The Calcutta High Court granted conditional bail to a man serving a life sentence for murder, citing his nearly 15-year incarceration and HIV condition. A remote chance of hearing his appeal soon was noted. His sentence is suspended pending appeal, provided certain conditions are met.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 07-11-2025 16:46 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 16:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A man serving a life term for murder in the Jalpaiguri sessions court has been granted conditional bail by the Calcutta High Court, after serving nearly 15 years in prison and being diagnosed with HIV. The division bench, led by Justice Rajasekhar Mantha, decided to suspend his sentence while his appeal remains pending.

Citing the remote possibility of hearing the appeal in the near future, the court allowed the release of the appellant on bail upon furnishing a bond of Rs 10,000 and two sureties, one of whom must be local. The order reflects the court's consideration of the inmate's good conduct during incarceration, as supported by testimonials from co-inmates.

Conditions for the man's bail include staying within the jurisdiction of Jaigaon police station in Jalpaiguri, with mandatory monthly reporting to the officer-in-charge. The high court has decided that his appeal will be heard in March next year. The case, involving the murder of his lady partner, adds a complex dimension to judicial decision-making.

(With inputs from agencies.)

