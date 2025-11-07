Left Menu

Rhesus Macaque Gains Legal Protection Boost in India

The Standing Committee of the National Board for Wild Life has recommended including the rhesus macaque under Schedule II of the Wildlife (Protection) Act for enhanced legal protection and management, following inputs from animal welfare groups and state authorities. This move aims to prevent cruelty and illegal trade while facilitating regulated scientific management.

Updated: 07-11-2025 17:18 IST
  • India

The Standing Committee of the National Board for Wild Life has proposed a significant legislative shift for the rhesus macaque, a prevalent monkey species in India. By recommending its inclusion under Schedule II of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, the committee aims to bolster legal safeguards and management practices.

This decision emerged after thorough discussions with animal welfare organizations and wildlife authorities across various states, emphasizing the importance of scientific management plans and data-driven strategies. The inclusion seeks to address issues such as illegal trade and cruelty.

The committee believes that placing the rhesus macaque under Schedule II will not only restore statutory protection but also facilitate regulated conflict mitigation and rescue operations, backed by input from the Wildlife Institute of India. State-level mitigation plans and robust measures for managing displaced animals are at the forefront of this initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

