Gadkari Unveils Vision for Green, Safer Roads at 84th IRC Annual Session

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Shri Nitin Gadkari delivered a compelling keynote at the 84th Annual Session of the Indian Roads Congress (IRC), held in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. In the presence of Odisha Chief Minister Shri Mohan Charan Majhi, Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Shri Prithviraj Harichandan, and IRC President Prof. Manoranjan Parida, the minister outlined India’s bold infrastructure roadmap, emphasizing sustainability, innovation, and road safety.

The event brought together top policymakers, engineers, infrastructure experts, and road safety professionals under one roof, reinforcing the IRC’s role as the apex body guiding road development policy and engineering excellence in India.

India’s Fuel Transition: From Importer to Exporter

In a notable announcement, Shri Gadkari declared that India is swiftly moving from being a fuel-importing nation to a fuel-exporting one, thanks to the government’s aggressive push for alternative clean fuels. The minister elaborated on the large-scale adoption and production of:

Ethanol and Methanol

Compressed Natural Gas (CNG)

Bio-LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas)

Green Hydrogen

These fuels, he noted, will reduce dependence on fossil fuels, cut emissions, and empower farmers and rural entrepreneurs by unlocking opportunities in biomass and waste-to-energy sectors.

“Our government is committed to building a sustainable mobility ecosystem rooted in green energy. Clean fuel is not just an environmental solution—it is an economic multiplier,” said Shri Gadkari.

Revolutionizing Road Safety and Engineering Standards

A central theme of the minister’s address was road safety, a pressing concern given India’s high incidence of road fatalities. Shri Gadkari outlined a multi-pronged strategy to address this crisis:

Advanced engineering standards in road design and construction

Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) to enhance traffic flow and incident response

Behavioral awareness campaigns to foster responsible driving

He also stressed the importance of data-driven decision-making and DPR (Detailed Project Report) accuracy, encouraging road engineers to be meticulous and innovative in their approach to project planning and execution.

“Engineers are the backbone of national development. Their precision in DPRs and highway design ensures hassle-free, safe travel for millions,” he emphasized.

Eco-Friendly Infrastructure: Circular Economy in Action

Highlighting the government’s efforts to blend infrastructure development with sustainability, the minister showcased India’s leadership in adopting eco-friendly construction materials:

Bio-bitumen , derived from natural or agricultural waste products, is being used as an alternative to petroleum-based bitumen.

Recycled plastic waste is now routinely integrated into road construction, enhancing road strength and reducing environmental hazards.

These measures not only boost the durability and lifespan of highways, but also align with India’s commitments to the Paris Climate Agreement and Swachh Bharat Mission.

Vision for World-Class Infrastructure and Job Creation

Reiterating the broader goals of the Gati Shakti National Master Plan, Shri Gadkari reiterated the government’s unwavering commitment to creating world-class, future-ready infrastructure. This includes:

Seamless highways and expressways integrated with multi-modal logistics

Smart mobility solutions powered by AI, IoT, and green technologies

Inclusive infrastructure that connects rural and tribal regions

He noted that such transformative projects would also generate massive employment opportunities, particularly in rural and semi-urban areas, and enhance India’s global competitiveness.

“Our infrastructure growth must be inclusive, resilient, and job-creating. This is not just about roads, it is about empowering every Indian,” he stated.

Odisha’s Growing Role in National Infrastructure

The choice of Bhubaneswar as the host city is significant, as Odisha emerges as a key player in India’s infrastructure story. The state’s focus on coastal road connectivity, industrial corridors, and sustainable tourism infrastructure aligns with the national vision for rapid development.

Chief Minister Shri Mohan Charan Majhi and PWD Minister Shri Prithviraj Harichandan echoed the Union government’s commitment to sustainable infrastructure, highlighting Odisha’s initiatives in expanding rural road access, boosting connectivity in tribal belts, and using eco-materials in state-level projects.

IRC's Role in Shaping India's Road Future

Founded in 1934, the Indian Roads Congress (IRC) plays a pivotal role in standard-setting, technical research, and professional development in India’s road sector. The 84th Annual Session brought together thought leaders and innovators to share best practices and chart the future of India’s road network.

Prof. Manoranjan Parida, IRC President, reaffirmed the IRC’s mission to guide national road development in alignment with sustainable mobility, innovation, and safety standards.

As India races toward becoming a $5 trillion economy, Shri Nitin Gadkari’s address at the 84th IRC Session reaffirms the government’s vision to make India a global leader in sustainable transport infrastructure, powered by green energy, smart engineering, and inclusive growth.