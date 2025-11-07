Maharashtra Leads the Way: Implementing New Criminal Laws

Maharashtra is setting the benchmark in implementing new criminal laws, as highlighted by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis during a recent review meeting held at his official residence, Varsha. He directed officials to ensure effective execution of these laws to enhance the state's justice delivery system.

Featuring an array of strategic initiatives, the meeting underscored the importance of technology in speedier investigations and convictions. The use of the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS) for electronic transmission of FIRs to courts was emphasized, aiming for full operationality soon.

To improve police efficiency, the Chief Minister mandated the increase in charge sheet filings within 60 days and proposed the establishment of two additional prison divisions. Electronic FIR integrations, SMS updates for complainants, and mobile forensic vans are part of the transformative measures for a more responsive justice system.

(With inputs from agencies.)