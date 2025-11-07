SABC Journalists Win Prestigious UN Award for Outstanding Global Reporting

The Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ronald Lamola, has extended heartfelt congratulations to Sherwin Bryce-Pease, the South African Broadcasting Corporation’s (SABC) correspondent at the United Nations, and videographer Aaron Berbrick for being honoured with the Ricardo Ortega Memorial Prize—a globally respected journalism award celebrating excellence in UN media coverage.

Celebrating Global Recognition

The award, presented by the United Nations Correspondents Association (UNCA), recognizes the duo’s exceptional reporting on humanitarian crises across conflict zones. Their award-winning work centred on an exclusive interview with Tom Fletcher, the UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs, conducted ahead of the 2025 UN General Assembly in New York.

In the interview, Fletcher spoke candidly about the immense pressures facing humanitarian agencies in the wake of worsening crises in Gaza, Haiti, and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). He warned that “the burden on humanitarian workers could be greater this year than ever before,” highlighting how dwindling global aid funding has left millions of vulnerable people at risk.

The coverage by Bryce-Pease and Berbrick was praised for its depth, sensitivity, and global significance, qualities that distinguished it from other entries in a highly competitive field of international correspondents.

A Tribute to Ricardo Ortega’s Legacy

The Ricardo Ortega Memorial Prize honours the memory of Ricardo Ortega, a Spanish journalist and Antena 3 TV correspondent who tragically lost his life in Haiti in 2004 while covering a political uprising. The award celebrates courage and excellence in broadcast journalism at the United Nations—values that Ortega embodied throughout his career.

For Bryce-Pease and Berbrick, the honour represents not only personal achievement but also recognition of the SABC’s enduring role in international journalism.

Minister Lamola Praises Excellence in Public Broadcasting

Minister Lamola lauded the achievement as a milestone for South African journalism and a testament to the SABC’s global reach.

“For many years, the SABC, through the dedicated work of Mr. Bryce-Pease and videographer Aaron Berbrick, has provided the South African public with insightful, accurate, and timely reporting on developments within the United Nations,” Lamola said. “Their work plays a vital role in keeping our nation apprised of critical international affairs and the multilateral efforts that shape our world.”

Lamola emphasized that such recognition underscores South Africa’s growing influence in international media and diplomacy, and reflects the professionalism and integrity that the SABC brings to global reporting.

Honouring the Winners at the UNCA Gala

The award ceremony will take place during the 29th Annual UNCA Awards Gala on Friday, 12 December 2025, at the United Nations Headquarters in New York. The UN Secretary-General, António Guterres, will serve as the guest of honour, alongside a distinguished gathering of UN ambassadors, high-level officials, humanitarians, diplomats, and media professionals.

The black-tie gala will also feature Hollywood personalities, cultural icons, and global corporate representatives, underscoring the event’s prestige. During the evening, a short feature video will spotlight the gold award winners, showcasing the work that earned them this distinguished recognition.

Bryce-Pease Reflects on the Honour

In a statement, Sherwin Bryce-Pease expressed deep gratitude for the award, calling it an acknowledgment not only of his and Berbrick’s dedication but also of the SABC’s commitment to quality international reporting.

“This award validates the hard work and the investment that the public broadcaster continues to make in our operations in the United States,” he said. “Our ethos is to deliver quality, accurate content that informs, educates, and inspires—grounded in substance and facts. Aaron and I are honoured to represent SABC News on the international stage.”

The SABC’s Legacy at the United Nations

Over the years, the SABC’s UN bureau has become one of Africa’s most respected voices in international journalism, consistently delivering in-depth, fact-based coverage of global events—from Security Council deliberations to humanitarian appeals. Bryce-Pease’s reporting, in particular, has often brought African perspectives into global discussions, ensuring the continent’s stories and struggles are heard within the UN system.

This award adds to a growing list of international accolades earned by South African journalists and reaffirms the SABC’s role in shaping credible, independent, and impactful journalism across borders.

As South Africa continues to champion multilateralism and global cooperation, the recognition of Bryce-Pease and Berbrick stands as a shining example of how public broadcasting can both inform citizens and elevate the nation’s voice on the world stage.