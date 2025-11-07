Left Menu

Britain and EU Lift Sanctions on Syria Ahead of Sharaa-Trump Meeting

Britain lifted sanctions on Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa and Interior Minister Anas Khattab, following a similar United Nations Security Council decision. The European Union will follow suit. Sharaa, once affiliated with al Qaeda, was formerly sanctioned due to his past connections with terrorist organizations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2025 18:06 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 18:06 IST
In a significant diplomatic development, Britain has lifted sanctions on Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa and Interior Minister Anas Khattab. This decision follows the United Nations Security Council's move to remove similar restrictions.

Sharaa, previously known as Abu Mohammad al-Julani and affiliated with terrorist organizations, took office in January after a forceful political shift in Syria. Former sanctions included travel bans and asset freezes.

Both the UK and EU have pledged ongoing support for a peaceful Syrian transition, although arms and security restrictions remain. The development precedes Sharaa's upcoming meeting with President Trump in Washington.

(With inputs from agencies.)

