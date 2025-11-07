Britain and EU Lift Sanctions on Syria Ahead of Sharaa-Trump Meeting

In a significant diplomatic development, Britain has lifted sanctions on Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa and Interior Minister Anas Khattab. This decision follows the United Nations Security Council's move to remove similar restrictions.

Sharaa, previously known as Abu Mohammad al-Julani and affiliated with terrorist organizations, took office in January after a forceful political shift in Syria. Former sanctions included travel bans and asset freezes.

Both the UK and EU have pledged ongoing support for a peaceful Syrian transition, although arms and security restrictions remain. The development precedes Sharaa's upcoming meeting with President Trump in Washington.

(With inputs from agencies.)