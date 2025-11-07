South Africa, FAO Develop STI Roadmap to Transform Agriculture and Food Systems

South Africa has embarked on a major strategic initiative to revolutionise its agricultural sector through science, technology, and innovation. The Department of Science, Technology and Innovation (DSTI), in partnership with the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO), has begun developing a Science, Technology and Innovation (STI) Roadmap for Agriculture. The project aims to strengthen institutional coordination, drive technological innovation, and ensure that South Africa’s agrifood systems become more inclusive, resilient, and sustainable.

A Blueprint for Agricultural Transformation

The STI Roadmap represents a significant policy intervention designed to address structural challenges that have long hindered South Africa’s agricultural performance. Despite being one of the country’s most resilient sectors, agriculture continues to face persistent constraints such as high input costs, unreliable energy supply, climate change impacts, market concentration, and rural poverty.

The roadmap seeks to modernise agriculture by embedding innovation across all aspects of production and processing — from crop development and animal genetics to precision agriculture and agro-processing. According to the DSTI, the initiative will “promote the development of new high-value crops, livestock, and agro-processed products; create expanded opportunities for women and youth in rural areas; and strengthen value chains that support livelihoods and socio-economic transformation.”

Anchored in National and Global Frameworks

The STI Roadmap is firmly rooted in South Africa’s STI Decadal Plan (2022–2032) and the 2019 White Paper on Science, Technology and Innovation, both of which prioritise research-led development and inclusive economic growth.

It also aligns with the FAO’s Strategic Framework (2022–2031), which promotes the “Four Betters” – better production, better nutrition, a better environment, and better living conditions. This alignment ensures that the roadmap contributes directly to global development targets, particularly the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs):

SDG 2: Zero Hunger

SDG 9: Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure

SDG 13: Climate Action

By fostering innovation and sustainability, the roadmap will help South Africa meet both its national development priorities and continental commitments under the African Union’s Agenda 2063.

Focus Areas: Innovation, Inclusion, and Resilience

The DSTI outlined several priority intervention areas under the Decadal Plan to tackle agriculture’s multifaceted challenges. These include:

Plant and animal improvement for climate-resilient and disease-tolerant varieties.

Digital decision-support systems and precision agriculture technologies to enhance farm productivity.

Biosecurity and early-warning systems for managing pests, diseases, and climate risks.

Agro-processing and value chain development to increase competitiveness and create jobs.

Skills and farmer development programmes targeting youth and women in agriculture.

A central aim of the initiative is to build an inclusive agricultural bioeconomy that empowers smallholder farmers and marginalised groups, ensuring equitable participation in innovation-driven growth.

Integrated National Strategies

The roadmap will operate in concert with several major national policy frameworks, including the Agriculture and Agro-processing Master Plan (AAMP) led by the Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development (DALRRD). It will also support the Forestry Sector Master Plan, the Aquaculture Research and Technology Development Strategy, and the Agricultural Bio-economy Innovation Partnership Programme (ABIPP) — all of which focus on public-private collaboration and technological advancement in the agricultural value chain.

The ABIPP, spearheaded by the DSTI, already plays a crucial role in linking universities, government departments, and industry to accelerate innovation and promote economic recovery through green and digital technologies.

Governance and Implementation

To ensure effective implementation, the Directors-General of key departments will appoint a steering committee to guide the roadmap’s development. Additionally, an advisory committee comprising representatives from academia, industry, and implementing agencies will be established to guarantee inclusivity and diverse input.

An inception meeting introducing the project to stakeholders took place in September 2025, marking the formal beginning of a collaborative process involving scientists, policymakers, agribusiness leaders, and farmer organisations.

The roadmap is expected to be finalised by the end of September 2026, after extensive consultation and research.

Driving Food Security and Sustainable Growth

The South African government has consistently identified science, technology, and innovation (STI) as key enablers for solving complex societal challenges such as food and nutrition insecurity, climate vulnerability, and rural underdevelopment.

“The FAO also recognises STI as central to transforming agrifood systems to become more efficient, inclusive, resilient, and sustainable – leaving no one behind,” the department stated.

Through the STI Roadmap, South Africa aims to position itself as a continental leader in agricultural innovation, fostering a sector that can not only feed its people but also contribute to global food systems through sustainable production, knowledge transfer, and regional trade.

The partnership between the DSTI and FAO represents a strategic leap toward a knowledge-driven agricultural economy, ensuring that science and technology remain at the heart of Africa’s journey toward resilience, inclusivity, and food sovereignty.