Latur Medical Store Owner in Hot Water for Illegal Drug Sales

A medical store owner in Latur was charged with selling sedatives and syringes without a prescription after Deputy Superintendent Sameer Singh Salve's operation uncovered the unauthorized sales. Tapentadol, sedative pills, and other drugs were seized, leading to the owner's booking for illegal distribution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Latur | Updated: 07-11-2025 19:24 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 19:24 IST
  • India

A medical store owner in Latur's Gandhi Chowk has been booked for allegedly selling sedative tablets and syringes without a prescription, authorities confirmed on Friday.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Sameer Singh Salve spearheaded the operation following a tip about a person consuming drugs in a car near the old railway station.

Officials seized various drugs, including Tapentadol and Viagra tablets, confirming illegal sales from the store over the past three months, culminating in a charge against the shop owner.

(With inputs from agencies.)

