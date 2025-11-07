Latur Medical Store Owner in Hot Water for Illegal Drug Sales

A medical store owner in Latur's Gandhi Chowk has been booked for allegedly selling sedative tablets and syringes without a prescription, authorities confirmed on Friday.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Sameer Singh Salve spearheaded the operation following a tip about a person consuming drugs in a car near the old railway station.

Officials seized various drugs, including Tapentadol and Viagra tablets, confirming illegal sales from the store over the past three months, culminating in a charge against the shop owner.

