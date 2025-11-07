Left Menu

Supreme Court Enforces Stray Animal Relocation

The Supreme Court has ordered immediate relocation of stray dogs from institutional regions to specific shelters, accompanied by sterilization and vaccination. Hospitals must stock anti-rabies vaccine, and educational institutions are to educate about animal safety. Highways are to have patrols for stray animal management.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2025 20:15 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 20:15 IST
  • India

The Supreme Court on Friday issued a directive mandating the immediate relocation of stray dogs from institutional areas to designated shelters following appropriate sterilization and vaccination. This decision was prompted by a notable increase in dog bite incidents within educational, medical, and transport facilities.

The SC's comprehensive order also requires all government and private hospitals to permanently stock anti-rabies vaccines and immunoglobulin to handle potential cases efficiently. Furthermore, the Ministry of Education is tasked with implementing animal safety awareness programs in schools and colleges.

Additionally, the SC called for stringent measures to prevent stray animals from occupying highways and expressways, emphasizing the formation of patrol teams and ensuring prominently displayed helpline numbers for rapid incident reporting.

