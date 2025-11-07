Ensuring Voting Rights: Forgotten Women of Cooch Behar Enclaves Demand Visibility
Residents of the former enclaves in Cooch Behar, West Bengal, have raised concerns about around 450 women who may be excluded from upcoming electoral rolls due to relocation after marriage. These women, originally from Bangladeshi enclaves integrated in 2015, risk losing their voting rights despite assurances from the Election Commission.
In West Bengal's Cooch Behar, fears mount as approximately 450 women, previously living in Bangladeshi enclaves now part of India, may be excluded from upcoming electoral rolls. These concerns were brought forward by residents in a move to safeguard their electoral participation, especially those who moved after marriage.
These women, not considered in the initial headcount pre-2015 enclave exchange due to living with in-laws elsewhere, face potential disenfranchisement. Despite verbal assurances from the Election Commission to include them through 2015 headcount records, apprehensions remain high.
The electoral issue has emerged from past Indo-Bangla surveys under the 1974 Land Boundary Agreement, which led to significant territorial adjustments and citizenship grants. Local administration is now pressed to ensure no resident's voting rights are overlooked.
