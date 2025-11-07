Left Menu

Supreme Court Advocates Blockchain for Property Registration Overhaul

The Supreme Court has called for a nationwide reform in colonial-era property laws, suggesting Blockchain technology to streamline property registration. This follows a ruling annulling Bihar’s 2019 registration requirements, highlighting the need for a clearer ownership system and reducing litigation through a tamper-proof digital system.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2025 20:43 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 20:43 IST
Supreme Court Advocates Blockchain for Property Registration Overhaul
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court of India has urged a sweeping reform of colonial-era property laws, recommending the integration of Blockchain technology to modernize the property registration process. This calls for the Law Commission to prepare an extensive report exploring this proposal.

Blockchain technology is touted for its potential to provide a secure, transparent, and immutable ledger for property transactions. This advancement could significantly decrease instances of fraud, providing a verifiable source of truth for property ownership through smart contracts.

In a landmark verdict, Justices Pamidighantam Sri Narasimha and Joymalya Bagchi overturned a 2019 Bihar amendment that had hindered the registration of property transactions without proof of mutation or 'jamabandi'. The ruling emphasized the importance of moving from a presumptive to a conclusive titling system to reduce litigation and enhance trust in property transactions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Thiruvananthapuram Metro Rail: A Step Towards Seamless Urban Connectivity

Thiruvananthapuram Metro Rail: A Step Towards Seamless Urban Connectivity

 India
2
2029 Women's ODI World Cup Expands to Ten Teams Amid Cricket's Global Momentum

2029 Women's ODI World Cup Expands to Ten Teams Amid Cricket's Global Moment...

 United Arab Emirates
3
U.S. Concerns Over Israel's Gaza Campaign: A Controversial Debate

U.S. Concerns Over Israel's Gaza Campaign: A Controversial Debate

 Global
4
Crafting Harmony: Music Students Embrace Bamboo Instrumentation Under NEP 2020

Crafting Harmony: Music Students Embrace Bamboo Instrumentation Under NEP 20...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025