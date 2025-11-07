Supreme Court Advocates Blockchain for Property Registration Overhaul

The Supreme Court of India has urged a sweeping reform of colonial-era property laws, recommending the integration of Blockchain technology to modernize the property registration process. This calls for the Law Commission to prepare an extensive report exploring this proposal.

Blockchain technology is touted for its potential to provide a secure, transparent, and immutable ledger for property transactions. This advancement could significantly decrease instances of fraud, providing a verifiable source of truth for property ownership through smart contracts.

In a landmark verdict, Justices Pamidighantam Sri Narasimha and Joymalya Bagchi overturned a 2019 Bihar amendment that had hindered the registration of property transactions without proof of mutation or 'jamabandi'. The ruling emphasized the importance of moving from a presumptive to a conclusive titling system to reduce litigation and enhance trust in property transactions.

