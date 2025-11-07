Power and Peril: Threats at Brazil's Climate Summit

In Brazil, authorities are on high alert due to a reported threat targeting a power substation in Belem, the host city for an upcoming United Nations climate summit. The threat, which is potentially linked to the notorious Comando Vermelho gang, has raised significant concerns just a week after a deadly police raid against gang members in Rio de Janeiro.

The Mines and Energy Ministry was informed of the threat on October 30, two days following the police operation that left 121 people dead. According to Verene Energia, the operators of the Belem-Marituba energy substation, the threat involved demands to halt construction and disrupt operations daily from 3 p.m. local time onwards.

As Brazil prepares for the COP30 summit, the government has initiated investigations to determine any connections between the recent events in Rio and the substation threat. Federal police are scrutinizing whether the threat represents a single act or part of a broader criminal enterprise. Meanwhile, protective measures are enforced to safeguard this essential infrastructure.