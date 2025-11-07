Split Verdict on MP Rashid’s Parliamentary Attendance Costs

The Delhi High Court has reached an impasse in its decision over MP Abdul Rashid Sheikh's legal challenge against paying substantial costs to attend Parliament while detained. One judge stated Rashid has no special privileges to attend parliamentary sessions, while another judge differed, specifying he should only bear transport expenses.

Justice Vivek Chaudhary dismissed Rashid's application, citing no entitlement exists for parliamentarians in custody to attend parliamentary proceedings. Meanwhile, Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani countered that as an elected MP, Rashid has a fundamental duty to represent his constituents, emphasizing that Rashid should only pay for transportation, excluding escorting police officers' fees.

The split decision has now been referred to the Chief Justice for further direction. The case's context links back to Rashid's ongoing terror funding trial, raising additional questions on parliamentary privileges for detained representatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)