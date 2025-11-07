Left Menu

Tragic Mystery on the Tracks: Family Alleges Foul Play in Teen's Death

A 17-year-old named Lakshya Mishra was found dead on a railway track near Baghauli Station. While officials initially suspected a suicide or accident, his family alleged police involvement, claiming he was killed in a 'staged encounter.' Investigations are ongoing, with postmortem and CCTV footage under review.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hardoi | Updated: 07-11-2025 21:34 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 21:34 IST
Tragic Mystery on the Tracks: Family Alleges Foul Play in Teen's Death
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 17-year-old boy, Lakshya Mishra, was discovered dead on a railway track near Baghauli Railway Station on Friday, amid serious allegations from his family suggesting police involvement.

Officials have preliminarily concluded that the incident could be a suicide or accidental death due to being run over by a train. The body has been sent for postmortem. However, controversy surrounds the incident, as the family accuses police of a 'staged encounter.'

The Circle Officer reported that thorough investigations are in progress, examining all possible angles, including CCTV evidence. Decisions and actions will follow the analysis of these findings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NIA Cracks Down on Naxal-linked Network in Chhattisgarh

NIA Cracks Down on Naxal-linked Network in Chhattisgarh

 India
2
NIA Cracks Down on Maoist Network in Chhattisgarh

NIA Cracks Down on Maoist Network in Chhattisgarh

 India
3
Rajasthan's Gehlot Slams BJP for Politicizing Vande Mataram Anniversary

Rajasthan's Gehlot Slams BJP for Politicizing Vande Mataram Anniversary

 India
4
Positive Signals for Nexperia's Chip Deliveries Resuming

Positive Signals for Nexperia's Chip Deliveries Resuming

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025