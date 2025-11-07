Tragic Mystery on the Tracks: Family Alleges Foul Play in Teen's Death

A 17-year-old boy, Lakshya Mishra, was discovered dead on a railway track near Baghauli Railway Station on Friday, amid serious allegations from his family suggesting police involvement.

Officials have preliminarily concluded that the incident could be a suicide or accidental death due to being run over by a train. The body has been sent for postmortem. However, controversy surrounds the incident, as the family accuses police of a 'staged encounter.'

The Circle Officer reported that thorough investigations are in progress, examining all possible angles, including CCTV evidence. Decisions and actions will follow the analysis of these findings.

(With inputs from agencies.)