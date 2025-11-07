Unraveling the Threat: Security Concerns Amid COP30 in Brazil

Brazil is on high alert after a reported threat to a power substation in Belem, the city preparing to host a United Nations climate summit. The threat, potentially linked to the Comando Vermelho gang, emerged shortly after a police operation that left 121 dead, raising safety concerns ahead of the event.

The Mines and Energy Ministry was alerted to the threat against the Marituba substation by Verene Energia, following a demand by an individual claiming association with the gang. The demand included the suspension of substation activities, coinciding with the proximity of the COP30 summit, marking a significant public safety challenge.

Controlled by the Canadian CDPQ, Verene Energia assured that all operations are presently secure while authorities have launched investigations to determine any connections with organized crime. The Justice Ministry promptly addressed the matter, enlisting federal police to ensure the security of both infrastructure and the upcoming summit.

