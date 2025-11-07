Irish Soccer Faces Crucial Vote on Israel's UEFA Participation

The governing body of Irish soccer is poised to make a significant decision on Saturday regarding Israel's participation in European competitions. The Football Association of Ireland (FAI) will consider whether to propose a motion to UEFA, advocating for Israel's immediate suspension.

The motion, backed by several member clubs, alleges that the Israel Football Association (IFA) has violated UEFA statutes. The IFA is accused of organizing clubs in occupied Palestinian territories without the Palestinian Football Association's approval and failing to enforce an effective anti-racism policy. A positive vote would urge UEFA to establish transparent criteria for suspending or excluding member associations.

This resolution emerges in the wake of intense international scrutiny following the conflict in Gaza. Despite previous discussions on Israel's position in UEFA competitions, no action was taken after a U.S.-brokered ceasefire. Ireland, known for its critical stance on Israel's actions in Gaza, continues to push for broader sanctions and trade restrictions with Israeli settlements in occupied territories.