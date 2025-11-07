Left Menu

Irish Soccer Faces Crucial Vote on Israel's UEFA Participation

The Football Association of Ireland (FAI) will vote on whether to propose Israel's suspension from UEFA competitions, due to alleged rule violations by the Israel Football Association. This move follows serious breaches of UEFA statutes and growing international pressure after recent conflicts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2025 22:46 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 22:46 IST
Irish Soccer Faces Crucial Vote on Israel's UEFA Participation

The governing body of Irish soccer is poised to make a significant decision on Saturday regarding Israel's participation in European competitions. The Football Association of Ireland (FAI) will consider whether to propose a motion to UEFA, advocating for Israel's immediate suspension.

The motion, backed by several member clubs, alleges that the Israel Football Association (IFA) has violated UEFA statutes. The IFA is accused of organizing clubs in occupied Palestinian territories without the Palestinian Football Association's approval and failing to enforce an effective anti-racism policy. A positive vote would urge UEFA to establish transparent criteria for suspending or excluding member associations.

This resolution emerges in the wake of intense international scrutiny following the conflict in Gaza. Despite previous discussions on Israel's position in UEFA competitions, no action was taken after a U.S.-brokered ceasefire. Ireland, known for its critical stance on Israel's actions in Gaza, continues to push for broader sanctions and trade restrictions with Israeli settlements in occupied territories.

TRENDING

1
Controversy Unfurls: U.S. Concerns Over Israel's Gaza Campaign

Controversy Unfurls: U.S. Concerns Over Israel's Gaza Campaign

 Global
2
Police Uncover Drug Plot to Frame Business Rival

Police Uncover Drug Plot to Frame Business Rival

 India
3
Azerbaijan's Stance on Gaza Peacekeeping Deployment

Azerbaijan's Stance on Gaza Peacekeeping Deployment

 Global
4
Spanish Police Dismantle Drug Operations Linked to Tren de Aragua Gang

Spanish Police Dismantle Drug Operations Linked to Tren de Aragua Gang

 Spain

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025