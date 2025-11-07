Left Menu

Supreme Court Splits on Maharashtra SIT Review for Communal Riot Probe

The Supreme Court issued a split verdict on Maharashtra's plea to review the order for a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the Akola communal riots. Justice Sanjay Kumar refused the review, citing transparency needs, while Justice Satish Chandra Sharma sought further consideration on the composition of the SIT.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2025 22:51 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 22:51 IST
Supreme Court Splits on Maharashtra SIT Review for Communal Riot Probe
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has delivered a split verdict in response to a petition by the Maharashtra government regarding the formation of a special investigation team (SIT) for probing the communal riots in Akola. The state government argued that the court's earlier directive to form an SIT comprising both Hindu and Muslim officers undermines institutional secularism.

Justice Sanjay Kumar refused to review the original decision, affirming that the primary concern was the police's failure to act without bias or delay. Justice Kumar stated that in cases of communal tension, involving officers from both communities ensures fairness and transparency in the investigation process.

Justice Satish Chandra Sharma, however, found grounds to reconsider the directive based on religious identity composition, agreeing to address it in open court. This difference in opinion now requires attention from the chief justice for further determination. The original order had directed the setup of an SIT following accusations of negligence by police during the 2023 riots in Akola, which led to one death and multiple injuries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversy Unfurls: U.S. Concerns Over Israel's Gaza Campaign

Controversy Unfurls: U.S. Concerns Over Israel's Gaza Campaign

 Global
2
Police Uncover Drug Plot to Frame Business Rival

Police Uncover Drug Plot to Frame Business Rival

 India
3
Azerbaijan's Stance on Gaza Peacekeeping Deployment

Azerbaijan's Stance on Gaza Peacekeeping Deployment

 Global
4
Spanish Police Dismantle Drug Operations Linked to Tren de Aragua Gang

Spanish Police Dismantle Drug Operations Linked to Tren de Aragua Gang

 Spain

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025