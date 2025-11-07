Left Menu

ICAI Partners with Indian Army for Real-Time UDIN Verification

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) collaborates with the Indian Army to streamline the verification of Unique Document Identification Numbers (UDINs). This partnership incorporates an API to ensure document authenticity and reduce fraud in the vendor registration process of the Army Purchase Organisation.

New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2025 23:09 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is joining forces with the Indian Army to enhance document verification processes. This strategic initiative involves integrating real-time verification of Unique Document Identification Numbers (UDINs) into the Army Purchase Organisation's vendor registration system.

The collaboration comes as part of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between ICAI and the Army's Directorate General of Supply and Transport (DGST). The newly implemented system aims to streamline the verification and certification of documents submitted by vendors, as well as minimize potential errors.

By automating the verification process through an application programming interface (API), the partnership strives to ensure the authenticity of Chartered Accountant-certified documents while mitigating the risks associated with manual checks and fraudulent activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

