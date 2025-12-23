Left Menu

European Bond Yields Retreat as Global Selloff Pauses

German 30-year bond yields fell from a 14-year high, marking the biggest daily drop in over two months. This occurred amidst a global pause in government bond selloffs and a drop in Japanese bond yields. The focus shifts to the European Central Bank's policies and geopolitical tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-12-2025 17:51 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 17:51 IST
European Bond Yields Retreat as Global Selloff Pauses
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant market movement, German 30-year bond yields retreated from a 14-year peak, experiencing their largest daily dip in more than two months as a global selloff in government bonds temporarily paused.

The decline in bond yields was observed across the globe in thin trading ahead of the Christmas holidays, with a notable decrease in Japanese bond yields that had previously led the selloff with record highs.

Focus remained on the European Central Bank's next moves, especially after comments from top hawk Isabel Schnabel regarding the future of interest rates amidst persistent inflationary pressures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

 Global
2
Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

 Global
3
Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

 Global
4
Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domestic Supply

Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domesti...

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025