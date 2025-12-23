European Bond Yields Retreat as Global Selloff Pauses

In a significant market movement, German 30-year bond yields retreated from a 14-year peak, experiencing their largest daily dip in more than two months as a global selloff in government bonds temporarily paused.

The decline in bond yields was observed across the globe in thin trading ahead of the Christmas holidays, with a notable decrease in Japanese bond yields that had previously led the selloff with record highs.

Focus remained on the European Central Bank's next moves, especially after comments from top hawk Isabel Schnabel regarding the future of interest rates amidst persistent inflationary pressures.

(With inputs from agencies.)