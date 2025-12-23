Left Menu

Germany's First Syrian Deportation Since Civil War Stirs Debate

Germany has deported a Syrian convict for the first time since the civil war began, as part of a tougher migration policy. Chancellor Friedrich Merz aims to address voter concerns over migration, with deportations now possible to Syria and Afghanistan. Critics warn of risks for returning migrants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 23-12-2025 17:51 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 17:51 IST
In a significant policy shift, Germany deported a convicted Syrian criminal on Tuesday, marking the first such move since the 14-year Syrian civil war began. This action comes as Chancellor Friedrich Merz's government intensifies efforts to tackle migration, a top priority among German voters.

The Syrian deportee was turned over to Damascus authorities after serving a sentence for aggravated robbery, bodily harm, and extortion in Germany. This is the latest in a series of deportations, with another criminal sent to Afghanistan within a week, underscoring Berlin's renewed focus on border security.

Although Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt defends the decision as a necessary measure for public safety, critics argue that returning migrants to Syria and Afghanistan exposes them to excessive danger.

