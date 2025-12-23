Germany's First Syrian Deportation Since Civil War Stirs Debate
Germany has deported a Syrian convict for the first time since the civil war began, as part of a tougher migration policy. Chancellor Friedrich Merz aims to address voter concerns over migration, with deportations now possible to Syria and Afghanistan. Critics warn of risks for returning migrants.
In a significant policy shift, Germany deported a convicted Syrian criminal on Tuesday, marking the first such move since the 14-year Syrian civil war began. This action comes as Chancellor Friedrich Merz's government intensifies efforts to tackle migration, a top priority among German voters.
The Syrian deportee was turned over to Damascus authorities after serving a sentence for aggravated robbery, bodily harm, and extortion in Germany. This is the latest in a series of deportations, with another criminal sent to Afghanistan within a week, underscoring Berlin's renewed focus on border security.
Although Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt defends the decision as a necessary measure for public safety, critics argue that returning migrants to Syria and Afghanistan exposes them to excessive danger.
