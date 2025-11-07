Indian National's Abduction Sparks Diplomatic Efforts in Sudan

An Indian national, Adarsh Behera, has been abducted by the Rapid Support Forces militia in Sudan. The incident has prompted diplomatic efforts from Indian authorities to negotiate his release, as they remain in contact with the Sudanese government and international factions.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal confirmed the abduction, stating that Behera is in the custody of RSF in the embattled El-Fasher region. The Indian government is eager to secure his release and is coordinating with relevant parties.

Sudanese ambassador Mohammed Abdalla Ali Eltom reassured that Sudanese authorities are communicating with India regarding the situation. The Indian embassy in Port Sudan and Sudan's embassy in New Delhi are working closely to ensure the safe return of Behera.

