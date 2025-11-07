First Brands Secures $600 Million Lifeline Amidst Bankruptcy Turmoil

In a bid to stabilize its rocky operations, bankrupt auto parts manufacturer First Brands received a court's approval for a substantial $600 million rescue financing. The approval came on Friday after the company addressed concerns from creditors who had previously questioned the validity of the loan.

The Houston court decision, presided over by U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Christopher Lopez, was deemed a 'remarkable' consensus. The judge authorized the transaction after First Brands reached settlements to appease creditor worries about debt repayment impacts.

The approval follows First Brands' September bankruptcy filing, prompted by lender investigations into the company's financial discrepancies. These developments add to the backdrop of accusations against founder Patrick James, who is alleged to have misappropriated significant funds, charges he denies.

(With inputs from agencies.)