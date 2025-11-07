Political Storm Brewing: Controversial Land Deal Seizes Headlines
The Pimpri Chinchwad police seized documents related to a controversial Rs 300 crore land deal involving Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's son, Parth. The deal, for a government-owned 40-acre plot in Pune, triggered a political controversy due to alleged undervaluation and the evasion of taxes.
The Pimpri Chinchwad police on Friday seized documents linked to a contentious Rs 300 crore land transaction in Pune involving a firm in which Parth Pawar, son of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, is a partner.
This deal, concerning a 40-acre government-owned plot in the upscale Mundhwa area, has ignited a heated political debate as Opposition parties claim the land is worth Rs 1800 crore. Investigations revealed that a 1% local body cess and 1% metro tax were evaded, resulting in a Rs 6 crore loss to the government.
Police inquiries continue to assess the roles of buyers, sellers, and the sub-registrar. Further actions will depend on findings and guidance from senior officials, as well as insights from an ongoing high-level committee probe by the state's revenue department.
(With inputs from agencies.)
