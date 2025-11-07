Family Feud Turns Fatal at Funeral, Accused Arrested

A funeral in Uttarakhand's Haridwar turned into a tragic scene when Sonu Chauhan was fatally attacked by his relative, Naman, amid a family dispute. The altercation took place after Chauhan traveled from Saharanpur to attend the funeral of his nephew, Kunal Pundir, who died under suspicious circumstances.

Police quickly apprehended Naman, the main accused, and recovered key evidence including the weapon used in the crime. Officers continue to probe the mysterious fire that killed Pundir, examining potential links to Chauhan's murder.

Senior Superintendent of Police Pramod Singh Doval confirmed the arrest and ongoing investigation, pledging decisive action against any additional parties found to be involved. The case has been registered under section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

(With inputs from agencies.)