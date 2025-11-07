Left Menu

Family Feud Turns Fatal at Funeral, Accused Arrested

In Haridwar, a man attending his nephew's funeral was allegedly killed by a relative amid a family dispute. The suspect, Naman, has been arrested. The incident follows the suspicious death of Kunal Pundir, prompting police to investigate any connections between the events.

Updated: 07-11-2025
  • Country:
  • India

A funeral in Uttarakhand's Haridwar turned into a tragic scene when Sonu Chauhan was fatally attacked by his relative, Naman, amid a family dispute. The altercation took place after Chauhan traveled from Saharanpur to attend the funeral of his nephew, Kunal Pundir, who died under suspicious circumstances.

Police quickly apprehended Naman, the main accused, and recovered key evidence including the weapon used in the crime. Officers continue to probe the mysterious fire that killed Pundir, examining potential links to Chauhan's murder.

Senior Superintendent of Police Pramod Singh Doval confirmed the arrest and ongoing investigation, pledging decisive action against any additional parties found to be involved. The case has been registered under section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.



