Delhi High Court Cracks Down on Judicial Misconduct in Rape Case

The Delhi High Court has ordered an administrative enquiry against two judicial officers accused of pressuring a woman lawyer to retract rape allegations against another advocate. The court canceled the accused lawyer's bail, highlighting interference with the legal process and expressing shock at the involvement of judicial officers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-11-2025 00:32 IST | Created: 08-11-2025 00:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has launched an administrative inquiry into two judicial officers accused of pressuring a woman lawyer to retract her rape allegations against another lawyer. In a decisive move, the court also canceled the pre-arrest bail of the 51-year-old accused, citing obstruction of justice as the reason for its decision.

The case, which has stirred significant concern within the legal community, was described by Justice Amit Mahajan as a blatant affront to the justice system. Both parties were accused of making a 'mockery of justice,' forcing the court to intervene to protect the sanctity of legal proceedings.

The complainant, a 27-year-old attorney, accused the man of promising marriage before assaulting her. She further alleged that he maintained ties with certain judicial officers who attempted to influence her actions post-FIR, offering monetary settlements and advising against medical examinations to weaken her case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

