Delhi High Court Cracks Down on Judicial Misconduct in Rape Case

The Delhi High Court has launched an administrative inquiry into two judicial officers accused of pressuring a woman lawyer to retract her rape allegations against another lawyer. In a decisive move, the court also canceled the pre-arrest bail of the 51-year-old accused, citing obstruction of justice as the reason for its decision.

The case, which has stirred significant concern within the legal community, was described by Justice Amit Mahajan as a blatant affront to the justice system. Both parties were accused of making a 'mockery of justice,' forcing the court to intervene to protect the sanctity of legal proceedings.

The complainant, a 27-year-old attorney, accused the man of promising marriage before assaulting her. She further alleged that he maintained ties with certain judicial officers who attempted to influence her actions post-FIR, offering monetary settlements and advising against medical examinations to weaken her case.

