Heightened Security in Jharkhand for New Year Festivities

In preparation for New Year festivities, Jharkhand has implemented comprehensive security measures to ensure public safety. Police have targeted 104 locations for enhanced surveillance, focusing on areas like parks, dams, and major roads. The authorities emphasize preventing harassment, drunk driving, and maintaining peaceful celebrations across major cities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 31-12-2025 19:33 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 19:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Jharkhand is gearing up for New Year celebrations with stringent security arrangements to maintain law and order, as per police statements on Wednesday.

A large influx of people is anticipated at various scenic spots, such as the popular Dasham Falls and Jonha Falls, as well as numerous parks in the region.

Ranchi's Superintendent of Police, Paras Rana, explained that security has been tightened across the city, with instructions given to police in-charges to monitor hotspots vigorously. The measures include controlling noise pollution and ensuring sobriety among drivers. Particular focus is also dedicated to preventing harassment of women during the festivities.

Similarly, comprehensive security measures are in place at Jamshedpur's picnic locations like the Dimna Lake, with police exercises being conducted to instill confidence among the public.

Dhanbad is equally focused on curbing rash and drunk driving, with security efforts stretching across popular sites and significant temples.

