Zelenskiy Reinforces Ukraine with New Drone Defense Strategy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has taken a significant step in bolstering the nation's defense infrastructure by appointing Yuri Cherevashenko to head the drone air defense initiative. This move is perceived as pivotal in tackling the persistent threat posed by Russian drones.

Cherevashenko brings valuable experience, having already contributed to establishing Ukraine's first reaction forces of air defense mobile brigades. His new role will focus on developing interceptor drones, which have been championed by Zelenskiy and officials as essential tools against Russia's unrelenting drone assaults in the protracted conflict.

During a recent command meeting, President Zelenskiy detailed several objectives for Cherevashenko, emphasizing the need for advanced interceptor drones and novel air defense enhancements. Ukraine's top commander, Oleksandr Syrskyi, highlighted the ongoing efforts to refine a multi-layered defense system, crucial for responding effectively to the sophisticated Russian drone tactics.

(With inputs from agencies.)