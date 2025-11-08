The plot to assassinate Israel's ambassador to Mexico, orchestrated by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, has been contained, according to a U.S. official on Friday. The Mexican government stated it had no knowledge of the alleged attack on ambassador Einat Kranz Neiger.

Details reveal the plot was active through the early half of this year, reflecting a longer history of Iran's alleged global assassinations, according to the U.S. The threat was neutralized, ensuring no current danger, although Iran strongly refutes the accusations through its embassy in Mexico.

This event is one of many recent allegations, as international security agencies cite a rise in Iran-coordinated violent plots. Despite Iran's dismissals of these charges, global tensions persist, underscoring a continued pattern of diplomatic and clandestine challenges.