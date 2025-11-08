Left Menu

CIK Conducts Thorough Jailer Sweep in Kashmir

The Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) of Jammu and Kashmir Police conducted searches across various jails in Kashmir, officials revealed. The searches aim to uncover and address any illegal activity within these facilities. Legal consequences may follow if illicit items are discovered. Additional information is awaited.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 08-11-2025 09:33 IST | Created: 08-11-2025 09:33 IST
CIK Conducts Thorough Jailer Sweep in Kashmir
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant security operation, the Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) branch of the Jammu and Kashmir Police launched searches in several jails across Kashmir on Saturday. This move aims to clamp down on any illegal activities within these correctional facilities.

Authorities have stated that legal action will be pursued if unlawful items are found during the searches. The operation underscores the ongoing efforts to maintain order and security in the region's penal institutions.

While officials have yet to provide further specifics on the operation's outcomes, the initiative highlights the commitment to law enforcement within Jammu and Kashmir's detention centers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Maharashtra Firm Faces Double Stamp Duty in Land Deal Controversy

Maharashtra Firm Faces Double Stamp Duty in Land Deal Controversy

 India
2
Senate Stalemate: Can Bipartisanship Break the 39-Day Government Shutdown?

Senate Stalemate: Can Bipartisanship Break the 39-Day Government Shutdown?

 United States
3
Breaking Barriers in Flames: Meet Pakistan's Trailblazing Female Firefighter

Breaking Barriers in Flames: Meet Pakistan's Trailblazing Female Firefighter

 Pakistan
4
Liverpool's Tenacity Tested in Premier League Comeback Quest

Liverpool's Tenacity Tested in Premier League Comeback Quest

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyber-resilient electric mobility: AI shields EV charging stations from cyber-attacks

AI can decode medical records with near-human accuracy

New AI model could save historic monuments before they crumble

How AI systems must prove trust, transparency and reliability before clinical use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025