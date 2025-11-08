CIK Conducts Thorough Jailer Sweep in Kashmir

In a significant security operation, the Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) branch of the Jammu and Kashmir Police launched searches in several jails across Kashmir on Saturday. This move aims to clamp down on any illegal activities within these correctional facilities.

Authorities have stated that legal action will be pursued if unlawful items are found during the searches. The operation underscores the ongoing efforts to maintain order and security in the region's penal institutions.

While officials have yet to provide further specifics on the operation's outcomes, the initiative highlights the commitment to law enforcement within Jammu and Kashmir's detention centers.

