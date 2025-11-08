Left Menu

Maharashtra Firm Faces Double Stamp Duty in Land Deal Controversy

Amadea Enterprises, owned by Parth Pawar and his cousin, faces double stamp duty after the cancellation of a disputed 40-acre land deal in Pune. Allegations of improper exemptions led to a Rs 42 crore penalty. The deal revealed governmental ownership, prompting a police report and political scrutiny.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 08-11-2025 11:03 IST | Created: 08-11-2025 11:03 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a controversial land deal, Amadea Enterprises LLP, owned by Parth Pawar and his cousin Digvijay Patil, is required to pay a doubled stamp duty fee following the cancellation of a purchase in Pune. Allegedly, the firm initially avoided Rs 21 crore in fees, claiming a proposed data center on the land, which was later dismissed.

The Maharashtra Department of Registration and Stamps has mandated the firm to remit both the original and an additional 7 percent stamp duty, totaling Rs 42 crore. This decision follows allegations of misreporting land ownership and misuse of exemptions facilitated in collaboration with a local sub-registrar.

Political leaders have criticized the deal for lacking required approvals for 40 acres of government land valued at Rs 1,800 crore. A police complaint against the enterprise's stakeholders and officials has further intensified the scrutiny, casting doubts on the transaction's integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

