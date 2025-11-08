Maharashtra Firm Faces Double Stamp Duty in Land Deal Controversy
Amadea Enterprises, owned by Parth Pawar and his cousin, faces double stamp duty after the cancellation of a disputed 40-acre land deal in Pune. Allegations of improper exemptions led to a Rs 42 crore penalty. The deal revealed governmental ownership, prompting a police report and political scrutiny.
- Country:
- India
In a controversial land deal, Amadea Enterprises LLP, owned by Parth Pawar and his cousin Digvijay Patil, is required to pay a doubled stamp duty fee following the cancellation of a purchase in Pune. Allegedly, the firm initially avoided Rs 21 crore in fees, claiming a proposed data center on the land, which was later dismissed.
The Maharashtra Department of Registration and Stamps has mandated the firm to remit both the original and an additional 7 percent stamp duty, totaling Rs 42 crore. This decision follows allegations of misreporting land ownership and misuse of exemptions facilitated in collaboration with a local sub-registrar.
Political leaders have criticized the deal for lacking required approvals for 40 acres of government land valued at Rs 1,800 crore. A police complaint against the enterprise's stakeholders and officials has further intensified the scrutiny, casting doubts on the transaction's integrity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Stamp Duty Waiver Controversy Unveils Political Storm in Pune
Ajit Pawar Vows No Tolerance: Probes Family Involvement in Pune Land Scam
Probe into Pune land deal should be conducted in impartial manner, without political interference: Maharashtra Dy CM Ajit Pawar.
Controversy Unfolds: Deputy CM's Son Engulfed in Pune Land Deal Scandal
Maharashtra Dy CM Ajit Pawar says govt's probe panel into Pune land deal linked to his son Parth Pawar to submit report in a month.