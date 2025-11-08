Left Menu

Woman artist booked for filming reel in Guruvayoor Temple premises

PTI | Thrissur | Updated: 08-11-2025 12:50 IST | Created: 08-11-2025 12:50 IST
Woman artist booked for filming reel in Guruvayoor Temple premises
  Country:
  India

Jasna Salim, an artist known for her Lord Krishna paintings, has been booked again for allegedly violating the ban on filming videos on Guruvayoor Sree Krishna temple premises, police said on Saturday.

Guruvayoor Temple police on Friday registered a case against Salim and another person who handles an Instagram page on charges of allegedly filming a social media reel at the ''nadapandal'' of the shrine recently.

The case was registered based on a complaint of the temple administrative officer, police said.

She was booked under various sections of the BNS and an investigation is on in this regard, police said.

An ardent devotee of Lord Krishna, Jasna Salim created many paintinings of little Lord Krishna and gifted a painting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Thrissur recently.

She was booked by police early this year for allegedly filming a video after adorning an idol of Lord Krishna--placed above the offering box at the eastern entrance of the Guruvayoor Temple-with a garland.

Police said she had violated a recent High Court ruling that deemed filming such videos within shrine premises and sharing them on social media platforms unacceptable.

Jasna had courted controversy earlier as well, when she cut a cake near the Guruvayoor temple premises and attempted to film a video of it.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

