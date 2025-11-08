Left Menu

Delhi: Man held for creating fake social media account to defame his past employee, harasses her

The Delhi Police arrested a 37-year-old man for allegedly creating a fake social media account using his former employees photograph to harass and defame her online after she demanded her pending salary from him, police said on Saturday.Md Sahid, a resident of Bihars Madhubani, was held from Haryanas Manesar, police said, adding that a smartphone used in the commission of the crime was recovered from his possession.On September 23, a complaint was received from a woman alleging that an unknown person had created a fake social media profile using her photo as the display picture.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-11-2025 13:07 IST | Created: 08-11-2025 13:07 IST
Delhi: Man held for creating fake social media account to defame his past employee, harasses her
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police arrested a 37-year-old man for allegedly creating a fake social media account using his former employee's photograph to harass and defame her online after she demanded her pending salary from him, police said on Saturday.

Md Sahid, a resident of Bihar's Madhubani, was held from Haryana's Manesar, police said, adding that a smartphone used in the commission of the crime was recovered from his possession.

''On September 23, a complaint was received from a woman alleging that an unknown person had created a fake social media profile using her photo as the display picture. The profile was allegedly used to post obscene and derogatory content and to send follow requests to her friends and followers, with the intent to malign her reputation,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Amit Goel said.

A case under relevant sections of the BNS was registered and an investigation was taken up.

During the probe, police analysed the digital footprint of the fake account and sought details from social media platforms. Investigation revealed that the account was being operated from Haryana's IMT Manesar area.

Police conducted multiple raids in the Manesar region and apprehended the accused on October 27, police said.

''During interrogation, Sahid confessed to the crime. He disclosed that the victim was his former employee who had demanded her pending salary. Annoyed over this, he created a fake 'Instagram' profile using her old photograph and uploaded obscene content to defame her,'' the DCP said.

Police said the fake social media account was found active on the smartphone recovered from his possession.

Sahid, educated up to intermediate level, works in a small factory unit in Manesar, police said.

His digital devices are being examined to ascertain whether he was involved in similar offences, police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
RJD-led oppn, if voted to power, will put 'katta' on people’s heads and say hands up, alleges Modi

RJD-led oppn, if voted to power, will put 'katta' on people’s heads and say ...

 India
2
Massive fire near Rithala metro station in Delhi engulfs hundreds of shanties, 1 dead

Massive fire near Rithala metro station in Delhi engulfs hundreds of shantie...

 India
3
Arunachal: Namdapha Butterfly Festival to be held from Nov 26 to 28

Arunachal: Namdapha Butterfly Festival to be held from Nov 26 to 28

 India
4
Unlike typical bypoll, Jubilee Hills witnesses fierce contest between Cong, BRS, BJP

Unlike typical bypoll, Jubilee Hills witnesses fierce contest between Cong, ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyber-resilient electric mobility: AI shields EV charging stations from cyber-attacks

AI can decode medical records with near-human accuracy

New AI model could save historic monuments before they crumble

How AI systems must prove trust, transparency and reliability before clinical use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025