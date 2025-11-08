Left Menu

SIA files chargesheet against Pakistani handler, six others in J&K narco-terror case

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 08-11-2025 16:03 IST | Created: 08-11-2025 16:03 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The State Investigation Agency on Saturday filed a chargesheet in an NIA court here against seven persons accused in a narco-terror case in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

The chargesheet was submitted before the Court of Special Judge (designated under the NIA Act), Srinagar, in a case registered earlier this year, they said.

The case pertains to a narco-terror module allegedly operated by Pakistan-based handler Mushtaq Ahmad Khan alias Khalid Bhai of the Tehreek-ul-Mujahideen, officials added.

According to officials, the FIR was registered on January 6 at the Parimpora police station after nine kilograms of heroin were recovered from a vehicle during naka checking in the area.

The chargesheet has been filed by the SIA under Sections 13, 18, 20, 38, and 39 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Section 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and Sections 8, 21, and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act against the seven accused, including one absconding, officials said.

The accused have been identified as Anas Aijaz, Zahid Ahmad Sheikh, Tanzeer Ahmad Najar, Bilal Shabir Awan (absconding), Mushtaq Ahmad Khan (operating from Pakistan), Basit Ashraf Malik, and Arsalan Mushtaq Bangri, they added.

